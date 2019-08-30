DeKalb Co. Sheriff: No threat to Eastside H.S.

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – Classes will be in session as usual at Eastside High School Friday morning, after the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department investigated an alleged threat.

The department’s School Resource Division received the report Thursday. Investigators found that while inappropriate comments were made, there is no threat to the school.

The student at the center of the investigation will remain off school property. That individual’s parents were cooperative with the investigation, and the student was detained and turned over to Juvenile Probation.