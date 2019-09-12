Sheriff Gladieux’s history with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Sheriff David Gladieux has spent more than three decades in law enforcement.

He started with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department in 1985 as a civilian confinement officer at the Allen County Jail. Over the years, he served as a dispatcher, worked in the K-9 division and as a SWAT member, and became an arson investigator.

In 2007, Sheriff Ken Fries promoted Gladieux to chief deputy. More than 7 years after being promoted to chief deputy, he ran for Sheriff against Luke NaThalang and won.

Gladieux was sworn in as Allen County’s 50th sheriff in January of 2015.

Gladieux attended the National Fire Academy and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia in 2010. Only 1 percent of law enforcement personnel nationwide are invited to attend the Academy in Quantico.

A list of Sheriff Gladieux’s accomplishments can be found on the Allen County Sheriff’s Department website.