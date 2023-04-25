HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department and emergency crews were working to extract a driver trapped in a vehicle after a crash in the area of U.S. 224 and County Road 125 East on Tuesday afternoon.

At first, the sheriff’s department was asking the public to avoid the area but had cleared the scene by around 3:45 p.m., according to emergency dispatchers.

Little information on the crash has been released, including the condition of the driver, though it appears a vehicle struck a telephone along the side of the road, according to the sheriff’s Facebook page.

Crews were working to fix the pole in the late afternoon.