Sheriff: DeKalb County man killed after suspected tree-trimming accident

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says a man died after a tree he was cutting down fell on top of him.

Units responded to the 1100 block of County Road 40 Friday around 1:30 p.m. They found the man, Layton Casselman, unresponsive on the ground.

The Sheriff’s Department said it appears Casselman was attempting to cut down a tree when it fell in an unexpected direction and pinned him underneath.

First responders worked to revive Casselman but their efforts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.