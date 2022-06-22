Photo provided by DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An asphalt truck loaded with roughly 15,000 pounds of material overturned two times in the 4600 block of Count Road 56 on Wednesday morning, according to a DeKalb County Sheriff’s media release.

The truck was travelling west when it ran off the roadway, witnesses told investigators. The truck then re-entered the roadway on an uneven surface. This corrective action and the uneven surface conditions caused the truck to overturn at least two times, according to the sheriff’s office.

The truck came to a rest upright in a field just off the roadway. The driver, 24-year-old Ian Hirschy, was taken to a hospital with head and abdomen injuries, according to the sheriff’s release. His latest condition was not known.

Parkers Towing Service, Parkview EMS, the Auburn, Jackson and Concord Township fire departments all participated in the investigation, the sheriff’s department said.