STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A stabbing after an alcohol-fueled argument in rural Pleasant Township left a man in critical condition Wednesday morning, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 2300 block of West Orland Road on a reported physical altercation involving a stabbing victim. When deputies arrived they found a 33-year-old man outside near the home suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen, police said.

Jose Tafolla

Deputies quickly found a suspect, 19-year-old Jose M. Tafolla, who was taken into custody. The man he is accused of stabbing was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital in critical condition.

An investigation found that the stabbing started over a verbal altercation inside the residence which then escalated to the alleged stabbing, according to the sheriff’s media release. Alcohol appeared to be a factor in the stabbing.

Tafolla was booked into Steuben County Jail on one count of battery with a deadly weapon, which is a Level 5 felony. Tofalla remains held without bond pending an initial court appearance. The incident remains under investigation.