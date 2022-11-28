STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Three juveniles were reportedly involved in a house fire in rural Steuben County Saturday afternoon.

The fire happened around 5 p.m. at a home in the 7800 block of East C.R. 500 South, about 5 miles northeast of Hamilton.

According to a report from Steuben County Sheriff Rodney Robinson, “multiple individuals” were spotted running from the home into a field, with flames visible in the home.

Firefighters from Hamilton and other fire crews in the area worked to extinguish the blaze. A Hamilton firefighter suffered a hand injury while fighting the fire and was treated, the report said.

The home was found to be vacant and abandoned, Robinson’s report said.

Sheriff’s detectives called on to investigate eventually identified the three male juveniles that were seen running from the burning home, the report said. They were found a short time later and brought in for questioning.

A 17-year-old was identified as the one responsible for setting the fire, Robinson said. He or the other boys were not named.

All three will be referred to Steuben County Juvenile Probation, Robinson said.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional juvenile charges could be considered, Robinson said.