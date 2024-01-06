FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After losing federal funding Shepherd’s House is cutting back and looking for new ways to support their mission.

Shepherd’s House an organization with a focus on giving back to veterans struggling in the community has lost federal funding due to an administrative technical glitch.

“Everything is done online through portals nowadays, so our federal grant didn’t go through. With Federal grants it’s very specific, it’s just all or nothing,” said Tracey Barr, Director of Veteran Outreach with Shepherd’s House

To deal with the loss of this grant Shepherd’s House is shifting its approach to funding.

“For the first time in the history of our ministry in 25 years, we’re pursuing grants, foundations, and private donations like other not-for-profits do,” said Barr.

Shepherd’s House has even started to gain community support as multiple businesses have begun to give back to the cause. McIntosh Energy, owner of Mac Food Marts found throughout the community donated over $1,000 Friday after raising funds through selling M&M’s throughout the month of November.

Shepherd’s House has multiple ways anyone in the community can give back and it doesn’t have to just be monetary. You can donate food, pantry items, sheets, and clothes.

“Anything you would need in your home our men need as well,” said Barr.

As for the future of whether Shepherd’s House will pursue federal funding, it will be entirely dependent on what the Veteran’s Administration chooses to fund and whether it matches the approach of Shepherd’s House.

“This is just a little hurdle, we can overcome it and we’re gonna go forward and we may be better for it,” said Barr.

Shepherd’s House is a not-for-profit facility started in 1998 to house homeless veterans who struggle with substance abuse or mental health. To give back to the organization and find out more head to their website.