‘Shell-ebrate’ World Turtle Day at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is using World Turtle Day as a way to bring awareness to the species.

“May 23 is celebrated every year as World Turtle Day,” said zookeeper, Sara Morris. “They’re often taken for pets and they’re critically endangered, lots of species are in the wild. So, it’s really important to bring the knowledge for and kind of give them some respect so that people appreciate them in the wild.”

To do this, the zoo planned ‘keeper chats’ to teach guests about the different types of turtles and tortoises.

The schedule for the chats is:

11:30 – Radiated tortoises

1:30 – Aldabra tortoises on the farm

2:30 – Eastern box turtles

Guests can also participate in a scavenger hunt. All World Turtle Day activities are free with zoo admission.

According to Morris, turtles typically live anywhere between 80 and 150 years, so she doesn’t recommend people getting one as a pet.

“Never take one from the wild if you find one that sick or injured always contact local authorities, your wildlife officials,” said Morris. “If you ever see one crossing your road they always recommend you can help that turtle or tortoise out but always take it in the direction that it’s moving.”

The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.