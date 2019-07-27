Shearer faces new charges out of Marshall County

Clarence Shearer, 31, faces charges out of Marshall County for Armed Robbery, Auto Theft and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Serious Violent Felon.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The man accused of of crashing into a Whitley County deputy’s car with a K9 patrol dog inside faces new charges out of Marshall County.

Clarence Shearer, 31, now faces multiple new charges stemming from an alleged carjacking. Those charges include Armed Robbery, Auto Theft and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon. All charges are felonies.

Shearer recently made a court appearance on July 15 for charges in an unrelated incident that happened on February 27. Those charges included Strangulation, Domestic Battery with a Prior Battery Conviction and a misdemeanor Domestic Battery.