FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Cinema Center along with TopShere Media and Disruptur held their first gathering called ‘Creator Space’ on Saturday.



Creator Space is described as a social networking event for creators of all types — video or music producers, short films or personal projects — to show off their skills by submitting a project up to five minutes in length.

All submitted projects were presented to the audience as an opportunity to grow their knowledge of the video production industry.

The event also included free food courtesy of Banh Mi Pho Shop/Banh Mi Barista.

The free Creator Space gatherings will be held once every month going forward.