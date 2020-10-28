‘Share the Warmth of Christmas’ campaign looking for donations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne – South Bend , has announced its ‘Share the Warmth of Christmas Appeal’ to help those affected by COVID-19 and others in need.

Due to the pandemic, Catholic Charities is asking for donations of gift cards, winter coats and financial contributions to assist the thousands of people who are still out of work, homeless or low-income in the community.

“As the state implements the governor’s Phase 5 of reopening, there will still be many out of work now through the Christmas season,” says Bobbie Golani, Senior Administrative Officer at Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne – South Bend. “As a result, we expect requests for material assistance to be even higher than usual as the cold weather sets in.”

For those people who want to donate to the ‘Share the Warmth of Christmas Appeal’:

The agency is asking for donations of gift cards which will be distributed to families who are having difficulty meeting basic needs such as food and warm clothing, particularly over the holidays. Cash donations are also being accepted to subsidize the Catholic Charities program dedicated to assisting households with rent and utilities so they can avoid eviction. [note: Rent and utilities are paid directly to the landlord or utility].

“This way we can be assured that children and the vulnerable are housed and warm during the Christmas season,” Golani says.

Catholic Charities is accepting coats, preferably professionally cleaned, new gloves for adults and mittens for children. They are also accepting children’s snow pants, adult coats sizes XL to 5X, the press release said. Hats and scarves are not needed.

The agency asks donors to drop off items at Catholic Charities during regular business hours: Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon, in the first-floor lobby of Catholic Charities at the Archbishop Noll Catholic Center, 915 S. Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46805.

Examples of most needed gift cards or items include:

Grocery or multi-purpose stores gift cards (e.g., Kroger, Wal-Mart, Meijer)

Gasoline gift cards

Citilink bus passes

Diapers of all sizes, but especially sizes 2 to 5

New toys, particularly those that support healthy development and learning

Unwrapped gift items may be dropped off through Dec. 11. The Catholic Charities office will be closed for the Thanksgiving holidays on Nov. 26 and 27. Drop-offs must be scheduled by contacting ccoffice@ccfwsb.org.

To make financial contributions, call 260-422-5625 or visit: https://www.ccfwsb.org

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization is asking for professionally cleaned coats. If people have coats to donate, but cannot afford to clean them, they may be taken to Peerless Cleaners in Auburn, Angola or Fort Wayne from Nov. 7 through 29. The Laundry Room laundromat in Auburn will also clean donated coats.

Starting on Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Catholic Charities will be giving away coats by appointment only.