Shaman’s Shadow Artist Village now open

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Shaman’s Shadow Artist Village and Studio hosted its grand opening on Saturday.

“We’re trying to create an artist village for people who are creative in nature and want to come in and learn how to do different things,” said Rose Aleta Barbe, the owner. “And, also for people who just love art and want to come in and buy ours.”

Shaman Shadow offers a wide range of mixed media art courses, in addition to an art gallery from indigenous people worldwide, and local artists’s works.

“Art is very basic and it’s something we all seem to crave,” said Aleta Barbe. “We have it in our souls to be artists, I think everybody does.”

Aleta Barbe said Saturday was more of a “soft opening” and on Sunday, she plans to have balloons, door prizes, demos, drawings for art classes, and a food truck.

The village and studio is located at 1008 N Wells St, Fort Wayne, IN 46808.

It is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.



