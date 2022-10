CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) — Smith-Green Community Schools (SGCS) announced the hiring of a new superintendent Monday night during a special board meeting.

Dr. Paul Voigt will begin his tenure Jan 1, 2023 after signing a three-year contract.

Dr. Voigt previously held a superintendent position at Caston School Corporation, which is located in Rochester, Indiana.

Public comment was allowed after the school board announced the new hire.

The next SGCS school board meeting is Nov. 21.