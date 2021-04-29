Sexual assault survivor holding donation drive for Fort Wayne’s Sexual Assault Treatment Center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A survivor of sexual assault is trying to help over victims by collecting supplies to keep the Sexual Assault Treatment Center in Fort Wayne fully stocked.
According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) every 73 seconds a person is sexually assaulted. This is why Ashley Jylland-Hade, advocate and sexual assault survivor, is holding a donation drive from Friday through May 14.
New or like new supplies needed include:
- Travel size shampoo and conditioner
- Travel size body wash or soap
- Wash rags
- Uplifting cards
- Tampons and pads
- Toothbrushes and toothpaste
- Flip flops or Crocks
- Socks
- Stuffed animals
- Undergarments
- Comfy clothes (sweatpants, t-shirts)
- Cloth bags for items to go in
Drop off locations include:
- Macinos at 1025 W Coliseum Blvd.
- Fort Wayne Urban League at 2135 S. Hanna St.
- 2711 Princeton Ave.
- 10828 Lake Shasta Ct.
Anyone with questions is asked to email assaultsupplydrive@gmail.com.
If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, call 1-800-656-4673 to be connected with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.