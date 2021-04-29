Sexual assault survivor holding donation drive for Fort Wayne’s Sexual Assault Treatment Center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A survivor of sexual assault is trying to help over victims by collecting supplies to keep the Sexual Assault Treatment Center in Fort Wayne fully stocked.

According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) every 73 seconds a person is sexually assaulted. This is why Ashley Jylland-Hade, advocate and sexual assault survivor, is holding a donation drive from Friday through May 14.

New or like new supplies needed include:

Travel size shampoo and conditioner

Travel size body wash or soap

Wash rags

Uplifting cards

Tampons and pads

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Flip flops or Crocks

Socks

Stuffed animals

Undergarments

Comfy clothes (sweatpants, t-shirts)

Cloth bags for items to go in

Drop off locations include:

Macinos at 1025 W Coliseum Blvd.

Fort Wayne Urban League at 2135 S. Hanna St.

2711 Princeton Ave.

10828 Lake Shasta Ct.

Anyone with questions is asked to email assaultsupplydrive@gmail.com.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, call 1-800-656-4673 to be connected with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.