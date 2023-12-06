FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The city is giving drivers a heads-up about week-long lane restrictions that start Wednesday on Hillegas Road.

Crews with Fort Wayne’s Water Pollution Control and Maintenance are performing sewer work, a job that’s expected to be complete by Dec. 13, according to a release from the city’s Traffic Engineering Department. Crews are working on the road at the intersection with West Jefferson Boulevard, before Hillegas turns into Ardmore.

Stay up-to-date on road closures on the website for TREC the Fort.