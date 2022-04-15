FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of North Anthony Boulevard will be closed for three weeks as crews make stormwater improvements in the area.

The city of Fort Wayne said Friday that Anthony Boulevard would between Berry Street and Lake Avenue will have lane restrictions and a road closure starting Monday.

Here’s the traffic plan:

Motorists wanting to go north or south of the area will detour using Lake Avenue, Coliseum Boulevard, Washington Boulevard, and Maumee Avenue while the project is under construction. Residents living along North Anthony between Lake and Berry will have access to their property. The intersection at Anthony and Columbia will be closed entirely during the construction, which is expected to last about 21 days, weather permitting.

The city said the improvement will add a larger diameter stormwater pipe to increase capacity for the neighborhood.