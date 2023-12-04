FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Construction crews are set to restore the concrete at Superior Circle as a nearly year-long project wraps up at the downtown Fort Wayne roundabout.

City Utilities said in a release the consolidation sewer is complete at Superior Circle, and starting Tuesday, crews will spend about three weeks repairing concrete at the roundabout that connects Fairfield Avenue, Wells, Superior, and Ewing streets.

The purpose of the new consolidation sewer is to keep 12 million gallons of combined sewage out of the St. Marys River as part of the Tunnel Works program, the release said.

Southbound Wells will be closed at the roundabout as the concrete is restored, the release said, and there will be no southbound access to Fairfield Avenue or Ewing Street from the roundabout.

City Utilities advised drivers heading south on Wells should use State Boulevard to Clinton and Van Buren streets during the construction.