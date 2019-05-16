Severe weather possible Thursday

by: Joe Strus

UPDATED 4 AM FRIDAY — The severe weather threat has come to an end. 

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK has issued a Slight Risk for severe weather over the Fort Wayne viewing area. “Slight” is a level 2/5 on the severe weather risk scale.

Thunderstorms are forecast to develop later this evening and overnight ahead of a cold front. Some of these thunderstorms could be severe, with damaging winds and large hail as the primary risks. There is a chance that a few isolated tornadoes could form as well. Be sure to stay tuned to changing weather conditions this evening. 

After the main line of thunderstorms moves through, some more showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible for the Friday morning commute. 

