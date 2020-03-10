Several services set to leave St. Joe, move to other Lutheran facilities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The process has started to move several medical services once offered at St. Joseph Hospital to other Lutheran Health Network facilities. The transition comes as construction begins on Lutheran Downtown, the new hospital that will rise next to St. Joe.

According to a release from Lutheran Health, the changes are being made to operate “as an integrated health system,” while matching St. Joseph’s offerings to what will be in operation at Lutheran Downtown.

Changes include:

The Burn Center will move to Lutheran Hospital in April.

Cardiac catheterization services will move to Lutheran Hospital’s Heart and Valve Center, Dupont Hospital and Kosciusko Community Hospital later this year.

Transitional care services at St. Joseph Hospital will end in the coming months.

Geropsych services at St. Joseph Hospital will end after current patients are discharged.

St. Joseph Hospital will continue to offer 24-hour emergency services, acute and critical care inpatient beds and adult behavioral services, as well as surgical suites on an on-call basis.

According to Kara Stevenson, Lutheran Health Network Communications Coordinator, it is anticipated that the majority of the staff in the affected departments will remain employed by Lutheran Health Network. They’ll be moved to similar positions in the company.