Several restaurants, businesses offering 'Tax Day' deals

Shutterstock

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Most people don't enjoy doing their taxes, and for many, April 15 is a looming deadline. That's why several businesses are offering special deals to help alleviate some of the stress.

Here's a list of participating restaurants and businesses that are offering deals Monday:

Amazon Restaurants - $7 off your first Amazon Restaurants order Promo code: EAT7

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse - Half off large deep dish or tavern cut pizzas Also offering free delivery and no service fees on online orders

BurgerFi - $4.15 double cheeseburger Offer valid through BurgerFi app only

Hardee's - One free sausage biscuit from 7-10 a.m. Must say "Made from scratch" to receive deal

Kona Ice - Free shaved ice Various locations

Smoothie King - $2 off any 20 oz. smoothie Download Smoothie King's Healthy Rewards app to receive deal



Additional terms and conditions may apply, so be sure to ask about the deals at each location before ordering.

And if you still need to file your taxes, Monday is the last day to do them without a penalty. You can either mail them in with today's postmark, or e-file by midnight.

If you need some extra time, you can also file for a six-month extension to avoid late penalties.