Several projects get Redevelopment approval to delay amid pandemic

Plans for Riverfront Promenade, a planned downtown mixed-use building, have been filed with the Department of Planning Services.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three major projects have gotten a nod of approval from Fort Wayne’s Redevelopment Commission to push target dates back because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While two requests were approved with unanimous votes, the third, Electric Works, was a split decision.

Developers Barrett and Stokely asked the Redevelopment Commission to push back benchmark dates, set in economic development agreements for The Lofts at Headwaters Park and Riverfront at Promenade Park. The developers requested 60 more days to finalize private financing required to be in place to get public dollars set in the agreements.

A rendering of The Lofts at Headwatwers Park as viewed from the intersection of Clinton and Superior Streets.

According to City Redevelopment Director Nancy Townsend, the current COVID-19 pandemic situation has made things more difficult to finalize projects.

While the delays for The Lofts and Riverfront were unanimously approved by the commission, a similar request by the developers of Electric Works met a split decision.

The new request pushes a condition date 60 days from April 30 to June 30 and closing date 90 days from June 30 to September 30. It was not the first time the developers asked city leaders to delay required financing deadlines.

City Councilman Jason Arp did not support pushing the deadline back, adding that the initial economic development agreement was approved about two years ago.

“COVID-19 was not a factor in funding Electric Works last year, or the year before, or in 2018,” Arp said.

Arp suggested it might be time for other developers to step in, or to see a new plan from the current developers.

“For us to continue to give leniency and extend deadlines time and time again, maybe some tough love is in order,” he added.

Christopher Guerin responded to Arp by suggesting the developers of Electric Works get the same grace given to Barrett and Stokely’s two projects.

“I don’t know why we would not use the same courtesy towards developers of Electric Works,” Guerin said. “If it’s good enough for one, it’s good enough for another. I think to say no, deal’s done, at this point in time would be unseemly and unfair.”

After approving the request in a 3-2 vote, the mayor’s office released a statement supporting the decision.

“Allowing additional time for financing and closing commitments puts RTM Ventures in better position to move forward to take the proposed development to the next step,” said Mayor Henry. “We believe Electric Works can have a major impact in enhancing our community as a point of destination for jobs, attracting new residents, and providing unique quality of life opportunities.”

The extension has been set to be considered by the Allen County Fort Wayne Capitol Improvement Board of Managers and Allen County Commissioners.

Commission approves additional requests

The Redevelopment Commission approved two additional requests Monday.

The first was a contract for restoration and repair of concrete beams in the Civic Center parking garage downtown. The work covers the entire facility, not just the expansion area currently under construction. The lowest bid submitted in the first-ever remote bidding process came to a total of nearly $644,000 was below an engineer’s estimate and signed off by the commission.

Crews work on the expansion to the Civic Center Parking Garage downtown.

The commission also agreed to pay for the movement of a ‘canopy structure’ from Parkview Field to Kreager Park. The structure was built to cover a gathering area at the ballpark and paid for by the TinCaps organization, but did not fit the space it was built in and may be replaced by something smaller. The canopy is expected to be placed in or near Taylor’s Dream Boundless Playground at Kreager Park.