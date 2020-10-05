Several people escape near-downtown house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Several people were able to escape a house fire near downtown Monday afternoon.

Fort Wayne fire fighters were sent to a home in the 700 block of Madison Street, just east of Hanna Street, around 4:45 p.m. Monday.

A battalion chief told WANE 15 multiple people were inside the house when the fire started, but were able to get out of the home without any injuries. The house did suffer moderate damage in the fire.

The intersection of Madison and Hanna Streets were closed to traffic while firefighters worked to get the fire under control.

