FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a crash late Monday night that injured several people.

It happened at the intersection of W. Coliseum Blvd. and Lima Rd. around 11:30 p.m. Three cars were involved, and one caught fire.

Multiple people were taken to a hospital for treatment. Information on their conditions was not available.

Southbound Lima and eastbound Coliseum are closed in that area, while police investigate what caused the crash.