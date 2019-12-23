Several departments respond to barn fire in rural Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A barn on a property north of Roanoke was destroyed by fire Monday morning.

Firefighters from at Union Township, Aboite, Washington and Roanoke were called just after 9:30 a.m. to a property at 10502 S. 600 East. Dispatchers told WANE 15 that an outbuilding at the property was “fully engulfed” in flames.

A firefighter at the scene said a fire broke out in a chicken coop then spread to the barn. A house on the propety was “saved,” the firefighter said.

The fire was extinguished by 10:45 a.m.