Several churches providing boxes of food to families struggling during COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Several area churches are teaming up to help families who are struggling during the pandemic.

Arcola and Lake Chapel United Methodist Churches and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church of Arcola are giving away 25 pound boxes of produce, dairy and meat.

This is through the Farmers for Family’s Food Bo giveaway, part of COVID-19 relief.

Th next giveaway will take place Wednesday at 4 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church of Arcola, located at 12305 Arcola Rd. One thousand boxes will be given away on a first come, first serve basis.

Other opportunities include:

Saturday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m.

“All you need do is get in line at St Patrick’s church, open your trunk and someone will place a box of food in your vehicle. No need to get out of your car,” the press release said.

This program is for any resident of Allen County.