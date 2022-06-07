FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating what started a fire Tuesday inside a garage on the city’s northwest side.

FWFD responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. on reports of a car on fire at 11113 Cabriolet Run.

Two cars were in the garage and three were sitting in the driveway. The initial investigation found one of the cars in the garage caught fire and leaked gas which ran down the driveway, catching a few other cars on fire.

There were people inside the house who Fort Wayne Fire officials said got out safely and did not report any injuries.

The home was also damaged in the fire.