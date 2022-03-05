FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Court documents suggest a settlement has been reached between the city of Fort Wayne and Balin Brake, the 2020 protester whose eye was struck by a teargas canister fired by Fort Wayne police.

Brake was one of hundreds of protesters who flooded downtown to protest police brutality after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Police officer Derek Chauvin was eventually convicted of multiple charges including second-degree murder.

Brake, with the help of the ACLU of Indiana, alleged an officer used excessive force when he fired a tear gas canister at the then-21-year-old’s face while he was protesting in downtown Fort Wayne May 30, 2020.

Brake lost his eye as a result of the incident.

On January 15, 2022, mediator Erik Chickedantz wrote to federal judge Susan Collins that the Brake case was “resolved and dismissal documents should be filed in due course…. I believe a fair resolution was reached.”

Lawyers for both sides informed the court they would file to dismiss the case no later than March 22 of this year.

WANE 15 has reached out for additional comment to both the city and the ACLU of Indiana, who represented Brake in the case.