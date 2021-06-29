Setting off fireworks for July 4? Celebrate safely with these tips

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fireworks are part of what makes July 4 a memorable holiday, but if not celebrated properly, someone could get hurt or even land in an emergency room.

Phantom Fireworks Fort Wayne shares some safety tips for those who plan to set off their own fireworks this holiday weekend.

Do not let children handle fireworks: Fireworks are only intended to be handled by adults

Fireworks are only intended to be handled by adults Do not use alcohol with fireworks : Impairment increases the possibility of misuse and injury to yourself and others

: Impairment increases the possibility of misuse and injury to yourself and others Follow laws and use common sense: Fireworks can only be set off between 5 p.m. to two hours after dusk (around 11 p.m.) in Fort Wayne. The full city ordinance can be found here.

Fireworks can only be set off between 5 p.m. to two hours after dusk (around 11 p.m.) in Fort Wayne. The full city ordinance can be found here. Purchase fireworks from reliable, trusted sources : Licensed and reliable sources only carry products that are compliant with the U.S. Consumer Product Commission.

: Licensed and reliable sources only carry products that are compliant with the U.S. Consumer Product Commission. Use fireworks on a hard surface : The best recommended surface is a hard, flat and level surface. If you set off fireworks on grass or gravel, use a strong piece of plywood as a hard surface.

: The best recommended surface is a hard, flat and level surface. If you set off fireworks on grass or gravel, use a strong piece of plywood as a hard surface. Use fireworks in a clear, open area away from the audience: Always keep the audience, especially children, away from the launch or shooting site.

For a full list of safety tips, visit the Phantom Fireworks website.