FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Funeral arraignments have been set for a Fort Wayne Marine killed in a NATO exercise crash earlier this month.

Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz

The body of 27-year-old Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz will arrive in Fort Wayne on Saturday at 1 p.m., according to the One Warrior Foundation, which works with the Veteran community.

A “Celebration of Matthew’s Life” will be held Sunday at 4:30 at Parkview Field, with a calling from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service, according to his obituary from D.O. McComb and Sons. The celebration is not open to the public.

A “simple” procession will be held both Saturday and Sunday, and the public is encouraged to show support along the roadside. Routes will be announced later.

A memorial fund has been established for those who wish to give donations. You can donate to the Matthew J. Tomkiewicz Memorial Fund HERE.

RELATED: