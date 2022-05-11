FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Friday, people will be able to say goodbye to Marc J. Davidson where he influenced so many:

Right inside the gym where the he coached.

A calling for Blackhawk Christian High School’s 49-year-old head basketball coach emeritus will be held from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. that day in the school’s gymnasium, according to Davidson’s obituary. People are asked to enter Door #3.

Another calling will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at Blackhawk Ministries at 7400 E. State Blvd., with the funeral services beginning immediately afterward.

Davidson, who coached the Braves to two state championships in eight years, died from a rare form of cancer called renal epithelioid angiomyolipoma this past weekend.

He previously played basketball at the University of Illinois – his home state – as well as Trinity International University where he was an NAIA All-American. After college, he played professionally for four different teams during eight seasons in France.

Davidson found “a true passion in investing in the lives of young men through coaching” once his playing days came to an end, according to his obituary. He made teaching stops in Michigan, Illinois, Georgia and finally, Indiana, where he taught and coached at Lakeside Park Christian School before coming to Blackhawk.

He also became a strongman competitor in the process.

Davidson had a heart for adoption and bringing orphans to their forever home, according to his obituary, which is why the family asks that memorials in his honor be made to Lifesong for Orphans or Blackhawk Christian School.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Lisa Davidson, his children, siblings as well as his father.