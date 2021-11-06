‘Service to our Country’: Veterans honored at annual parade

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Veterans Day is November 11, but the community showed up Saturday to support ahead of the holiday.

The Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations sponsored the Allen County Veterans Day Parade, which was followed by a ceremony at the Allen County Memorial Coliseum Veteran’s Court.

The host, USO of Indiana, marched alongside the community in the parade to celebrate veterans.

The theme for this year’s parade was ‘Service to our Country’.

The parade line up was at 10 a.m. on the corner of State Boulevard and Parnell Avenue. The parade started at 11 a.m., traveling north on Parnell Avenue to the Memorial Coliseum.

More information about the event is on the Memorial Coliseum website.