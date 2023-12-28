FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The crime only took four minutes to commit, sometimes less.

And it happened five times over the course of three weeks. Between Nov. 20 and Dec. 8, the owners of four Ford Escapes and one Honda minivan all reported their catalytic converters were missing in Waynedale, according to newly released documents filed in Allen Superior Court.

Allen County Prosecutors on Wednesday formally charged 28-year-old Anthony Selvy with five felony counts of theft of catalytic converters.

He’s also charged with one count of attempted felony theft of a catalytic converter. In that instance on Nov. 20, an employee at a manufacturing facility in Waynedale was in the break room and saw someone outside lying under his truck, according to court documents. He later told Fort Wayne Police he confronted the man- identified in surveillance footage as Selvy- and the man jumped out from under the Ford F-150 with a saw, running to a Hyundai Sonata and driving away.

Anthony Selvy (Courtesy Allen County Sheriff’s Department)

The employee then realized Selvy had cut the truck’s exhaust pipe, which cost him $200 to repair, but Selvy wasn’t successful in taking the catalytic converter.

The employee told police he was able to get the license plate number on the Hyundai, and the registered information came back matching the description.

One hour and 15 minutes after the attempted theft, surveillance footage at another Waynedale business showed the Hyundai arriving. In the span of four minutes, the man was seen backing into a parking spot next to a Ford Escape, crawling under the SUV with a saw, and soon getting back in his car with the Ford’s catalytic converter in hand and leaving.

Police noted in the court documents the owner of the Ford paid $2,400 for labor and repair costs.

A week later on Nov. 27, two more thefts were reported in the area, both of catalytic converters on Ford Escapes. Police looked at the security footage at both Waynedale businesses and the same suspect was seen with the Hyundai.

On Nov. 29, the owner of another Escape reported a theft that had taken place while they were at a church in Waynedale.

The officer obtained a GPS tracker warrant Dec. 6, and the next day he noticed the Hyundai- with its license plate now expired- parked at a gas station at the intersection of Bluffton and Winchester roads. The officer said in court documents as he was pulling into the gas station lot, the Hyundai left, and the officer followed to conduct a traffic stop.

According to court documents, the driver gave the officer a form of ID other than a license that confirmed he was Anthony Selvy, and his description matched the suspect in the catalytic converter thefts, down to the exact clothes he had been wearing. Selvy told the officer he didn’t have a license because he had recently been arrested for driving. Police later confirmed Selvy’s driving status was listed as a suspended infraction.

As for the expired registration, Selvy told another officer the Hyundai was his girlfriend’s and he doesn’t have his own car. Selvy allowed police to search the car, and the officer noted in court documents there were chunks of dried mud on the carpet of the trunk that matched up with being used to transport catalytic converters, which are typically dirty due to road debris from their placement on the underside of vehicles. According to court documents, Selvy was still issued a citation for expired registration and was asked to keep the car in a parking spot near the traffic stop, where police were then able to put the tracker on the car.

Around 4 p.m. the next day, another theft was reported at a manufacturer in Fort Wayne. An employee told police that when he got to his car after work, the engine of his Honda Odyssey was running loudly, and he looked underneath his minivan to realize the catalytic converter was missing and looked like it had been cut off.

The officer checked the tracker on the Hyundai and saw it was stopped in the parking lot of the manufacturer for just two minutes and seven seconds at 2:11 p.m., and surveillance footage matched up, showing the suspect and his car. Police noted this victim paid $620 for the converter’s replacement and vehicle repair costs.

Just after 7 p.m. Dec. 12, detectives went to the home of Selvy and his girlfriend, the registered owner of the Hyundai connected to the thefts. According to court documents, the couple said they are the only two who ever drive the car.

Ten days later, an officer saw the Hyundai in the parking lot of a Family Dollar and conducted a traffic stop when he realized whose car it was. Selvy was taken into custody and agreed to speak with an investigator.

The investigator wrote in court documents Selvy “appeared to be fishing for information from me rather than attempting to be honest.”

After the conversation, Selvy was taken to jail but then asked to speak to the investigator again. Selvy was taken back to the police department and into the interview room for the second time that night, but this time telling the officer he stole the catalytic converters because he had a baby on the way. He said his stepdad showed him how to steal them, and he sells them on Facebook Marketplace.

Selvy went on to tell police he got $200 for the converter on the minivan, and $60 each for the rest of the converters. He said he kept the saws at his mom’s apartment, according to court documents, and went on to say he stole each converter in broad daylight because he was afraid of getting shot if he did it at night.

Selvy is being held in the Allen County Jail on $15,000 bond and has a hearing scheduled for Jan. 2, 2024.