FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month and Childhood Blood Cancer Awareness Month.

Every 180 seconds someone in the United States is diagnosed with blood cancer, according to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The LLS said the pandemic has disrupted access to cancer care at an alarming rate. If left unresolved, there will be increases in cancer morbidity and mortality for years to come.

The organization is calling on people to learn more about blood cancers and the free education the organization offers. You can also participate in a Light the Night event, which is a way to raise funds for the organization that helps fund treatment for blood cancer patients.

The northeast Indiana Light the Night is on Sunday, October 24th at Solomon Farms. You can click here to register.

You can also support the organization by becoming a volunteer or advocate.

“No matter how you choose to get involved, you’ll help blood cancer patients receive the best treatments and support possible,” said the organization in a press release.

Click here to learn more about Blood Cancer Awareness Month.