Sensory friendly Santa time at Glenbrook Square

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cross Connections is a local organization that provides professional Christ-centered counseling and training. They use biblical counseling to help clients “find and do God’s will.”

On Saturday, December 14th Cross Connections is hosting a fundraiser, Serve our Servants.

The fundraiser will be at ACME Bar, to help fund free counseling for all active military, police, firefighters, and EMT personnel.

The event is from 2-6 p.m. and features all-you-can-eat pizza, wings, salad and dessert. The cost is $15, and a percentage will go toward the free service for emergency responders and military personnel.  

To learn more about Cross Connections, click here.

For more information about Serve our Servants, click here.

