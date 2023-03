FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An art show Monday showcases creativity at an autism center in Fort Wayne.

The #MasterpieceMonday Art Show and Gallery at Bierman Autism Centers is a sensory-friendly event that gives kids of all ages the chance to get creative and make a masterpiece. It’s a free, immersive art experience where families can celebrate the talent of their kids.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 12938 Coldwater Road in Fort Wayne.