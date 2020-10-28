Sensory and COVID friendly trick-or-treat event for special need children

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne organization is offering an alternative Halloween experience for children with special needs.

Hand In Hand Comprehensive Therapy Services Inc. will hold a sensory and COVID friendly trick-or-treat night, meaning that single file lines will be spaced out as well as candy alternatives.

“We are offering stress balls. We are offering Play-Doh, crazy straws and slap bracelets as alternatives because a lot of sensory kiddos tend to be picky or defensive with their eating, and, so, we’re providing different options for them to get their needs met,” said Melanie Blanchard, occupational therapy supervisor at Hand in Hand Comprehensive Therapy Services Inc.

The event is Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 2626 St. Joe Center Rd.