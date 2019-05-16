Seniors celebrated at vocational signing day

High schools frequently celebrate athetes signing to play sports in college. At Garrett High School, seniors were celebrated for having a job in trades after graduation.

Seniors in the Career Development Program signed certificates for their employers on Wednesday. The students will soon begin their careers with various electrical, construction, and manufacturing companies.

Seven seniors were recognized at the signing with many of their families in attendance. Many wore hats and shirts with their new employer’s logos.

All of the students completed the academic,vocational, and soft skill requirements at the Career Development Program.