Senior pilot takes to the skies again

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Sweet Aviation and Coventry Meadows Assisted Living partnered to grant the wish of an assisted living resident and former pilot, to fly once again.

Linda Honegger, 74, became a pilot at age 40 and eventually became a flight instructor, teaching others to fly. She then operated a charter flight company, flying clients across the country. Currently Linda is a resident of Coventry Meadows Assisted Living and she talks of flying every day.

In recognition of National Assisted Living Week, Sweet Aviation of Fort Wayne partnered with Coventry Meadows Assisted Living to grant Linda’s wish to fly. Sweet Aviation donated a 30-minute flight on Friday at Smith Field where Linda sat in the cockpit with an instructor and flew once again.

Linda’s friends and family were on hand for the occasion.