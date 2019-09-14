Senior Information Fair celebrates 20 years of proper care

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Getting older can bring complex changes in our lives, the Senior Information Fair helps tackle those life-changing moments with free resources.

For the past 20 years, the Senior Information Fair gets the information out there who need it, so elderly can make sure they are properly cared for, and can care for themselves as long as possible.

Since its start, organizers say the fair has grown immensely with more vendors and speakers, plus being more interactive.

The organizers hope attendees walk away with a feeling of confidence that they know where to get help, but also how to live on their own.

The 2019 Senior Information Fair is Thursday, September 19th from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the main branch of the Allen County Public Library.

