Senate to consider $15 minimum wage

The US House of Representatives passed H.R 582 which, if signed into law, would raise the Federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Some small business owners in Fort Wayne are open to the idea.

“15 dollar minimum wage initially would probably affect me negatively as we’re a new business. We’re only in our second year,” said John Ambriole, the owner of First & Wilkerson Designs. “However, obviously, we understand that the cost of living increases. Things increase in general so we would have to help support that.”

Ambriole said he is about to start paying one of his employees $20 an hour because as he says “If you take care of your employees, they’ll take care of your business.”

Congressman Jim Banks was not so open to the idea, tweeting his disapproval of the bill on Thursday.

“The bill just passed by House Democrats is among the most radical yet: a mandatory minimum wage that would kill the best economy in U.S. history,” Banks tweeted. “Let’s be clear: the wages, families, & livelihoods of American workers should not be sacrificed upon the altar of socialist ideology.”

Others in Fort Wayne felt a 15$ minimum wage could find a place in society given enough time.

“On their application, they put that they want to be paid $15,” said Meredith Moon, a manager at Caliente. “I’m like’ ok cool, don’t we all? but here let’s stat at 11 for your training, and then, at the end of your first month we jump to 12. At then end of your second month’ you know, and we gradually stair step there.”

The bill now moves to the Republican-controlled Senate after getting three Republican yes votes in the House of Representatives. If it gets signed into law, minimum wage would gradually increase from $7.25 an hour to $15 an hour by 2025.