Senate confirms Fort Wayne attorney as federal judge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) - The U.S. Senate has confirmed Fort Wayne attorney Holly Brady to serve as a federal judge for the Northern District of Indiana.

Republican U.S. Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun announced the chamber approved Brady by a 56-42 vote Wednesday.

The 49-year-old Brady fills a vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Joseph Van Bokkelen and the pending transfer of Chief Judge Theresa Springman from the court's Fort Wayne office to its Hammond office.

A graduate of the Valparaiso University School of Law, Brady has been a partner in the Fort Wayne law firm of Haller & Colvin, where she has focused on civil, employment, and labor litigation.

President Donald Trump first nominated Brady a year ago and resubmitted her nomination to the Senate in January.