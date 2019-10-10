Sen. Mike Braun responds to Pres. Trump impeachment inquiry

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Senator Mike Braun spoke to WANE about the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

Braun said it is preventing legislation from being done on several key issues like healthcare, infrastructure, and immigration. He added that an impeachment article would not pass in the Senate unless the evidence is stronger than it currently is.

From the day President Trump got elected, he was an outsider, someone that had a different style: shaking up the system. There were many in [Washington] D.C. that just couldn’t take it. To me, this is re-litigating an election that we had where people were just sick and tired of business as usual. Senator Mike Braun, R-IN

