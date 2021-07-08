Sen. Kruse proposes longest multi-use trail in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – State Senator Dennis Kruse (R-District 14) said he is working with the 33-member Poka-Bache Coalition to advocate for the Poka-Bache Connector Trail.

The planned trail would span 85 miles and would connect Pokagon State Park in Angola with Ouabache State Park in Bluffton, Kruse said. It would travel through four counties and seven cities and towns. If completed, this trail would be Indiana’s longest multi-use trail.

The coalition is currently submitting trail project proposals to secure Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) funds for the project. Kruse added that this project and the coalition have support from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Indiana Department of Transportation.

“As co-chair of the Indiana Legislative Trails Caucus, I can confidently say that Indiana’s trails are very beneficial as they not only serve as a catalyst for economic development and tourism, but also provide access to a healthier lifestyle for Hoosiers to enhance quality of life. I look forward to continuing this work and hope to have an update in the near future,” Sen. Kruse said.

To learn more about Indiana’s trails and find one near you, visit the DNR’s website and click on “Find a Trail.”