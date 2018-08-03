Semis collide, catch fire on I-469 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Fire destroyed two semis on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. (Scott Gressley via Report-It!) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Flames rise from a crash on Interstate 469 near U.S. 24 on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. (Justin Hoering via Report-It!) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Emergency personnel work a semi crash on Interstate 469 on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. (James Everill via Report-It!) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A semi crash happened on Interstate 469 on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. (Alyssa Miller via Twitter) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Smoke rises from a crash on Interstate 469 near the U.S. 24 interchange on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. (Cathy Rettig via Facebook) [ + - ] Video

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) - A pair of semis collided and caught fire on Interstate 469 around 4:45 Thursday afternoon.

Police and medics were working around milemarker 21 of Interstate 469, near the U.S. 24 interchange. A large plume of smoke could be seen rising from the scene.

Dispatchers told NewsChannel 15 that three occupants of the semis escaped. No injuries were reported.

Both northbound lanes and one southbound lane of I-469 were closed at the time of the crash.

Later Thursday evening one northbound lane was reopened. Around 3:30 Friday morning crews temporarily closed both northbound lanes while they worked to remove the wreckage. All lanes were reopened by 5 Friday morning.