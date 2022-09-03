DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a semitrailer rollover crash on Friday.

The initial investigation revealed a 2016 Freightliner was traveling on US 6 when it came to the corner of CR 61 “too fast” before making the turn, DeKalb County police said. The semi and its metal scrap load rolled over on its side as a result.

The driver, 32-year-old Anthony Walls from Chicago, didn’t report any injuries, police said.

Police estimated the semi damage to be about $50,000.

No further information was provided.

Two more semi rollover crashes have been reported Saturday, both on I-69.