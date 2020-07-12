Semi-Truck parade held for man dying of cancer

SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. (WANE) – A group of people held a semi-truck parade for one of their fellow drivers in South Whitley Saturday.

The driver, Jon Kuckuck, is nearing the end of his battle with brain cancer. This event was one last farewell to him before he passes.

There were upwards of 40 trucks in the parade.

“I think really the biggest thing is just how important friends and community are because we have an amazing group of friends and an amazing community that has been our legs through this whole journey,” said wife Tamra Kuckuck.

The drivers also took a collection to give the the wife.