Semi tips on US 6 near Wawaka
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) - A semi tipped along U.S. 6 in Noble County and spilled a load of eggs on the highway.
The Noble County Sheriff's Department said a semi tipped along U.S. 6 near the Wawaka Church of the Brethren at 700 North. Pictures shared with WANE 15 show a load of crated eggs spiled out on the highway.
The highway was closed in the area as crews "scramble to clean up the mess," the sheriff's department said.
