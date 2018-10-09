Semi tips on US 6 near Wawaka Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Boxes of eggs are shown just off U.S. in Wawaka after a semi tipped. (Noble County Sheriff's Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A semi tipped along U.S. 6 near Wawaka on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. (Noble County Sheriff's Department) [ + - ]

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) - A semi tipped along U.S. 6 in Noble County and spilled a load of eggs on the highway.

The Noble County Sheriff's Department said a semi tipped along U.S. 6 near the Wawaka Church of the Brethren at 700 North. Pictures shared with WANE 15 show a load of crated eggs spiled out on the highway.

The highway was closed in the area as crews "scramble to clean up the mess," the sheriff's department said.



