NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A semi tipped on the ramp from southbound Interstate 469 to eastbound U.S. 30 in New Haven on Friday.

The incident was reported around 10 a.m.

TRAFFIC ALERT: A crash has been reported on southbound I-469 at U.S. 30. The southbound exit ramp to eastbound U.S. 30 is closed. Seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/pgV9BnXuc6 — INDOT Northeast (@INDOTNortheast) October 15, 2021

No details about how the semi tipped were released. It’s not clear if the driver was hurt.

The ramp was closed by authorities. As of 11:30 a.m., it was still closed. Here is a photo from an INDOT traffic camera: