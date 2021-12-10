Semi slams into car after driver runs stop sign in DeKalb County, say police

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Ohio woman was hurt when the driver of the car she was riding in ran a stop sign and was hit by a semi in DeKalb County late Thursday evening.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, the driver was northbound on County Road 47 when she went over some railroad tracks and didn’t see the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. 6.

A semi going west hit the car and pushed it off the road and into a ditch. The driver of the car, also from Ohio, was not hurt. The semi driver also was not hurt.